Bad Bunny is a “lack of respect” caused him to throw a fan’s phone into water.

In a short viral video, the Puerto Rican rapper grabs an overzealous fan’s phone and tosses it into a nearby body of water while in the Dominican Republic.

Muy desagradable la conducta de Bad Bunny con una fanática. Muy mal manejo de la situación. Obviamente la fanática se pasó de contenta pero arrebatarle el celular y tirarlo no es de caballero mucho menos de un artista profesional acostumbrado la fanaticada. pic.twitter.com/g8gEkK7I9t — Felix Portes (@FelixPortes) January 2, 2023

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Ocasio, claims that the fan was disrespectful, prompting his swift action to throw her phone.

In the viral video, the fan gets up close and personal with the rapper while recording the two together on her phone. The “Me Porto Bonito” rapper takes the phone out of her hand and tosses it on the ground.

Bad Bunny addressed the controversy on Monday, citing a lack of respect for his response.

“The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect,” he wrote in a tweet, per the translation seen below. As for those who “put a phone … in my face,” Bad Bunny added, he will approach this type of interaction as what he perceives as a “lack of respect.”

The rapper has been recently named Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the third year in a row. “Un Verano Sin Ti“, Bad Bunny’s most recent release, also earned the coveted title of being 2022’s most-streamed album.