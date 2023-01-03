People are showing their support for Damar Hamlin by helping him give back.

In the wake of the NFL player suffering cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, fans have flocked to his toy drive to offer up donations.

READ MORE: Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Given On-Field CPR After Serious Injury, Game Suspended

The GoFundMe fundraiser, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation, has collected over $4 million dollar total, shooting far past the original goal of just $2,500.

Among the contributors to the drive is wrestler Chris Jericho, who donated $10,000 to the cause.

In an update on the fundraiser page, his family wrote, “This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation.”

“However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” they added. “If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so. This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.”

READ MORE: Damar Hamlin’s Family ‘In Good Spirits’ But Taking Things ‘Minute By Minute’ As NFL Player Remains In Hospital

They also explained, “Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.”

In his original post, Hamlin had written, “As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M’s Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”

After receiving CPR on the field on Monday night, Hamlin was rushed to hospital where he remains in critical condition.