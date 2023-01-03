Click to share this via email

"If The Walls Could Sing"

A new year brings a new set of series to binge, and Disney+ supplies an extensive list of shows for Canadian viewers to stream this month.

Featured in the new line-up of shows is a documentary about London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, directed by none other than Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary. The documentary will feature big-time musicians like Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, John Willians and more.

Canadian viewers can also look forward to diving into the latest instalment of “Star Wars: Bad Batch” and “Frozen” singer India Menzel’s music documentary.

Check out the dates of this month’s Disney+ releases for Canada below:

January 3

“Welcome to Chippendales” – finale (Star)

January 4

“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)

“Willow” – new episode (Disney)

“Marvel’s Runaways” – Season 3 (Marvel)

“The Menu” (Star)

“American Horror Story: NYC” Season 11, new episodes (Star)

“Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game” (Star)

“Taiwan Crime Stories” – Season 1 premiere (Star)

“Black Rock Shooter Dawn” – Season 1, new episode (Star)

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” – Season 2 premiere (Star Wars)

January 6

“Meet the Deedles” (Disney)

“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Disney)

“If These Walls Could Sing” (Disney)

“Hulk: Monsters Dwell” (Marvel)

January 8

“Tokyo Revengers” – Season 2 premiere (Star)

January 9

“Koala Man” (Disney)

January 11

“Chasing Waves” – Season 1 (Disney)

“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)

“Willow” – new episode (Disney)

“Gina Yei” – Season 1 (Disney)

“The Ghost and Molly McGee” – Season 1 (Disney)

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (Marvel)

“American Horror Story: NYC” – Season 11, new episodes (Star)

“Big Bet” – new episode (Star)

January 13

“Criminal Minds” – Season 16, new episode (Star)

“The Territory”(National Geographic)

“The Flagmakers” (National Geographic)

“Retrograde” (National Geographic)

January 15

“Family Guy” – Season 21, new episode (Star)

“The Great North” – Season 3, new episode (Star)

” The Simpsons” – Season 34, new episode (Star)

January 18

“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)

“American Horror Story: NYC” – Season 11, new episode (Star)

“Super Junior Last Man Standing” (Star)

January 20

“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” (Disney)

“Criminal Minds” – Season 16, new episode (Star)

“The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty/El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle” – Season 1, premiere (Star)

January 22

“Bob’s Burgers” – Season 13, new episode (Star)

January 25

“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)

“Extraordinary” – premiere (Star)

“Commander Fort/El Comandante Fort” – Season 1 (Star)

January 27

“Darby and the Dead” – premiere (Star)

January 29

“Bob’s Burgers” – Season 13, new episode (Star)

“The Simpsons” – Season 34, new episode (Star)