A new year brings a new set of series to binge, and Disney+ supplies an extensive list of shows for Canadian viewers to stream this month.
Featured in the new line-up of shows is a documentary about London’s famous Abbey Road Studios, directed by none other than Paul McCartney’s daughter Mary. The documentary will feature big-time musicians like Ringo Starr, Elton John, Liam Gallagher, John Willians and more.
Canadian viewers can also look forward to diving into the latest instalment of “Star Wars: Bad Batch” and “Frozen” singer India Menzel’s music documentary.
Check out the dates of this month’s Disney+ releases for Canada below:
January 3
“Welcome to Chippendales” – finale (Star)
January 4
“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)
“Willow” – new episode (Disney)
“Marvel’s Runaways” – Season 3 (Marvel)
“The Menu” (Star)
“American Horror Story: NYC” Season 11, new episodes (Star)
“Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game” (Star)
“Taiwan Crime Stories” – Season 1 premiere (Star)
“Black Rock Shooter Dawn” – Season 1, new episode (Star)
“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” – Season 2 premiere (Star Wars)
January 6
“Meet the Deedles” (Disney)
“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” (Disney)
“If These Walls Could Sing” (Disney)
“Hulk: Monsters Dwell” (Marvel)
January 8
“Tokyo Revengers” – Season 2 premiere (Star)
January 9
“Koala Man” (Disney)
January 11
“Chasing Waves” – Season 1 (Disney)
“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)
“Willow” – new episode (Disney)
“Gina Yei” – Season 1 (Disney)
“The Ghost and Molly McGee” – Season 1 (Disney)
“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” (Marvel)
“American Horror Story: NYC” – Season 11, new episodes (Star)
“Big Bet” – new episode (Star)
January 13
“Criminal Minds” – Season 16, new episode (Star)
“The Territory”(National Geographic)
“The Flagmakers” (National Geographic)
“Retrograde” (National Geographic)
January 15
“Family Guy” – Season 21, new episode (Star)
“The Great North” – Season 3, new episode (Star)
” The Simpsons” – Season 34, new episode (Star)
January 18
“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)
“American Horror Story: NYC” – Season 11, new episode (Star)
“Super Junior Last Man Standing” (Star)
January 20
“Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?” (Disney)
“Criminal Minds” – Season 16, new episode (Star)
“The Heir: The Freestyle Dynasty/El Heredero: La Dinastia Del Freestyle” – Season 1, premiere (Star)
January 22
“Bob’s Burgers” – Season 13, new episode (Star)
January 25
“National Treasure: Edge of History” – new episode (Disney)
“Extraordinary” – premiere (Star)
“Commander Fort/El Comandante Fort” – Season 1 (Star)
January 27
“Darby and the Dead” – premiere (Star)
January 29
“Bob’s Burgers” – Season 13, new episode (Star)
“The Simpsons” – Season 34, new episode (Star)