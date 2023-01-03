Click to share this via email

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney is showing off the results of his hard work.

Mooney started off 2023 by sharing before and after snaps of his 50-pound weight loss.

The singer looked noticeably different in the side-by-side photos.

Mooney wrote alongside the pics, “Consistency. I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency. If that tired guy on the left can do it so can you. 💪🏻”

An array of celebs praised the star in the comments.

“Freaking gettin it dude!” Brian Kelley wrote.

Carrie Underwood gushed, “You should be proud!”

Thomas Rhett added, “Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day! Congrats brother.. incredible 🙌”

Back in October, Mooney revealed he’d lost the weight through changes in diet, exercise and general lifestyle improvements.

“Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs.,” he shared.

“For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights, That’s it!”