Great minds think alike.

Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour will implement a similar idea to Beyonce’s tour.

Beyonce announced in July that she would be conducting ‘MeToo Checks’ for producers and collaborators on tour following the arrest of a former collaborator for sexual assault in 2020.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson’s Five-Year-Old Son Hasn’t ‘Put It Together’ Yet That His Mom Is Famous

An inside source recently told The Sun that Jackson will conduct her “MeToo” checks on dancers, bandmates, crew and general staff. The ‘MeToo Checks’ will be used on the team to ensure they don’t have a history of abuse.

The source explained the importance of the checks for Janet.

“It’s not cheap to do, but for Janet and those close to her, creating a safe and kind work environment is more important than profits.” The source added Jackson wanted a “completely non-toxic working environment, and by implementing these checks, she is eradicating the risk.”

The source predicted that the “Together Again” tour is expected to exceed £70 million ($114M) and will be a “massive event.”

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Adds New Dates On North American Tour With Ludacris

The source stressed the importance of checks due to the scale of the show. “A show that big and of the scale Janet plans cannot ­afford anything to happen to it.”

The “Rhythm Nation” singer announced the tour in December, which will begin at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on April 14, 2023, with special guest Ludacris joining the show.

Jackson teased releasing new music at some point this year, though there has yet to be any further confirmation.