Khloé Kardashian has got a brand new look.

The reality star is on the new cover of Sorbet magazine, and she shared photos from the shoot on her Instagram page.

But while many fans praised the pics, including sister Kylie Jenner, who called them “gorg,” the comments were full of people taking Kardashian to task for looking so different.

One photo of her stretched out on a chair, wearing a tight-fitting dress from Prada, with bangs and heavy makeup, even had some fans confusing her for Taylor Swift.

“Really thought this was Taylor swift lol,” one person wrote, while another joked, “Khloe Kardashian (Taylor’s Version).”

Another person asked, “Who tf is this,” and someone else remarked, “Is this the 12th version of Khloe? I lost count.”

Others commented on the photos appearing to be heavily photoshopped.

“Why would you even put your name on these photos? You look completely different,” said one commenter.

“They totally airbrushed you out of this photo😢,” wrote another.

On Monday, Kardashian shared a quote on her Instagram Story to inspire followers in the new year with read, “2023 holds amazing magic and blessings for you! Your spirit is aligned with the Universe, bringing you all that is good and positive.”

She followed that up with another photo from the Sorbet shoot, revealing she wore “clip-on bangs” in her hair to achieve the look.

“It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?” she added.