Chris Ledesma has died at the age of 64.

“The Simpsons” dedicated a tribute to the longtime music editor at the end of Sunday’s episode. A title card read “In loving memory of Chris Ledesma.”

The late editor was also animated in the episode, sharing a seat with the famous family on their iconic couch reports Deadline. He then conducted Bart and Lisa with a conductor’s baton as they tried different instruments.

Ledesma worked on every episode of the show since its launch in 1989, leaving the show after 33 years in May 2022.

Tributes from his co-workers have begun pouring in on social media.

Writer and co-executive producer Carolyn Omine tweeted, “Chris Ledesma was a sweet man who loved his job and was really, really good at it. We miss him.”

Matt Selman, executive producer and showrunner, shared the sentiment, writing, “Chris Ledesma was a sweet, goofy guy with a giant heart — his amazing musical life is played out over 33 years of @TheSimpsons.”

“I was shocked and saddened to learn of Chris Ledesma’s recent passing,” wrote animator Matthew Schofield. “He very kindly arranged for me to sit in on the scoring session for my episode “Black Eyed, Please”. A wonderful guy who genuinely loved his job. RIP Chris.”

Current music editor for the show, Jake Schaefer, offered a heartfelt personal thanks to the man who served as his mentor.

“Chris Ledesma’s passion for music and for @TheSimpsons was an inspiration. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him this year. He was a great mentor and a genuine person. My heart goes out to his family. Rest In Peace Chris 💛” he wrote.

Ledesma’s cause of death has not been revealed.