Prince Harry’s days as a senior member of the Royal Family are over.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to Anderson Cooper in another tell-all interview for CBS News’ “60 Minutes”, with the full thing set to air on Sunday.

In one of the teaser clips released on Twitter, Cooper asked Harry: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?”

Without any hesitation, Harry responded, “No.”

In another teaser, Harry addressed some of the criticism he and Meghan Markle have faced because of their decision to speak publicly about the royals since they stepped down in March 2020.

The Duke insisted, “Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife.

“You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it’s just a motto.”

Cooper suggested, “There’s a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks.”

Harry, who has been promoting his new memoir Spare, which is out on Jan. 10, went on, “They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent.

“And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. There becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

Harry is also set to speak to ITV News’ Tom Bradby, whom he’s known for more than 20 years, for another interview, which is also set to air in full on Sunday.