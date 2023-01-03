Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin pose with their children.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s little girl was eager to tell her younger siblings some important news.

On Monday, Baldwin posted a video to Instagram featuring Alec sitting with his younger children, while Carmen, 9, informed the family that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to become a mother.

“You guys know what uncle means, right? It means either your sister or brother is pregnant or they have a kid,” Carmen explains in the cute video.

READ MORE: Hilaria Baldwin Shares That The Holidays Have Been ‘Tough’ Due To ‘Sick’ Household

“From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me… We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can’t wait to meet the little babe ❤️,” Hilaria captioned her video.

The delightful video caught Ireland’s attention who posted a sweet thank you message in the comments section.

“Awwww thank you guys. The littlest aunts and uncles 🔥❤️”

Ireland disclosed the news of her pregnancy through a picture of her sonogram on Instagram.

Ireland is the oldest of the eight children whom Alec shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.