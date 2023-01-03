De Le Soul has officially ended the battle with their record label to have their music available on streaming services.

Reservoir Media recently acquired De La Soul’s catalogue from Tommy Boy Records on Tuesday, allowing the group’s discography to be accessible to fans on Amazon Music.

Fans can look forward to streaming the group’s roster of influential hits in March 2023.

The news comes after the prolific group announced they would be going on tour with the Gorillaz in September 2022.

The big release will happen on March 3, which is also the 34th anniversary of their debut album “3 Feet High and Rising,” famous for singles “Me Myself and I” and “Buddy.”

The group tweeted a giant electronic building dawning the drop date for their body of work.

De La Soul excitedly spoke of their long-awaited new release.

“We can’t believe this day is finally here, and we are excited to be able to share our music with fans, old and new. Golnar, Rell, Faith and the Reservoir team have been great partners in this entire process. We’re grateful that our relationship with them all has enabled this to happen.”