Damar Hamlin’s family is thanking everyone for their support.

On Tuesday, the family of the 24-year-old NFL player released a statement following his shocking cardiac arrest during a football game the night before.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” they said. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”

Announcement directly from Damar's family:

“We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar,” the family continued. “We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

Finally, they added, “Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after being tackled. CPR was performed before he was rushed to hospital, where, according to his publicist Jordon Rooney, he was briefly awake before being sedated.

“His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests,” Rooney said on Twitter.

The game between the Bills and the Bengals was suspended and the NFL has announced that there are no plans to resume it this week.

Meanwhile, fans have flocked to a toy drive Hamlin has been running on GoFundMe, raising over $4 million to pay it forward.