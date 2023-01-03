Click to share this via email

Diddy is sharing his love for his newborn daughter Love.

The multi-platinum artist took to Instagram to upload photos of his new baby daughter, Love, looking bright-eyed and smiley during a family yacht trip.

Diddy on Instagram — P Diddy/Instagram

‘Good Morning from Baby Love!’ he wrote in the photo.

The tiny toddler was wearing a pink floral headband while being held by their mom Dana Tran.

Diddy recently shocked fans when he announced the birth of Love late last year. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the newborn’s mother is a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.

The couple has only recently gone official on social media, posting Instagram photos of them reeling in the New Year with a yacht vacation.

The couple posed beside each other on the yacht, Diddy clutching a gold bottle of liquor while rocking a shiny black shirt and a gold chain. Dana Tran looked stunning in a reflective green dress as she sipped the night away.

Diddy has five other children with different partners. The partners include his late ex-partner Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton, and ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.