Diddy is sharing his love for his newborn daughter Love.
The multi-platinum artist took to Instagram to upload photos of his new baby daughter, Love, looking bright-eyed and smiley during a family yacht trip.
‘Good Morning from Baby Love!’ he wrote in the photo.
The tiny toddler was wearing a pink floral headband while being held by their mom Dana Tran.
Diddy recently shocked fans when he announced the birth of Love late last year. According to a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, the newborn’s mother is a 28-year-old cyber security specialist.
The couple has only recently gone official on social media, posting Instagram photos of them reeling in the New Year with a yacht vacation.
The couple posed beside each other on the yacht, Diddy clutching a gold bottle of liquor while rocking a shiny black shirt and a gold chain. Dana Tran looked stunning in a reflective green dress as she sipped the night away.
Diddy has five other children with different partners. The partners include his late ex-partner Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton, and ex-girlfriend Sarah Chapman.