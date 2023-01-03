Emily Ratajkowski has made it clear she doesn’t need a man.

The actress, who was recently romantically linked to Pete Davidson, spoke to guest Olivia Ponton about dating on the latest episode of her “High Low with EmRata” podcast.

Ratajkowski insisted she’s done with dating men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women, admitting some males “truly think they want” an independent partner.

The model shared, “They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it.’

“Then [they] slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

She called the whole thing “f**ked up and unfair,” telling fans and Ponton how she can “understand dating women” instead.

Ratajkowski, who has said she’s bisexual, went on, “There might be competition … but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else.”

READ MORE: Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Hit Madison Square Garden For Date Night At New York Knicks’ Game

“Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens,” she continued.

“The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has.

“But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.’”

Ratajkowski’s comments come after a source told People last month that she reportedly didn’t have plans to see Pete Davidson again after dating him for nearly two months.

Ratajkowski, who filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard in September after being married for four years, has been romantically linked to the likes of Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo in the months since her breakup.

She was also pictured kissing designer Jack Greer in New York recently.