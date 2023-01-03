Leonardo DiCaprio is living the life.

On Monday, the “Don’t Look Up” star was spotted spending time on a yacht off the coast of Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean, hanging out with friends for the New Year’s vacation.

Photos show the 48-year-old in swim trunks, with friend Joseph Nahman and his fiancée Madison Headrick, along with another unidentified woman.

Back in August, DiCaprio split from girlfriend Camila Morrone after dating for more than four years.

In the time since, the actor has been linked with Gigi Hadid. They were last spotted together having dinner in New York in November.

Then, in December, DiCaprio was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in Los Angeles, with her dad telling the New York Post that she is “very smitten.”

He added, “I know she likes him very much. I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me.”

That said, her father clarified, “She’s fond of him, obviously. But they’re not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It’d be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they’re dating and they’re not.”