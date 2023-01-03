Warning: Spoilers for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” follow.

Hugh Grant is pleased with his cameo in the newest entry in the “Knives Out” franchise.

Speaking with Collider about his role in the film, he spoke lightheartedly about his appearance.

“It is true, I’m married to James Bond,” he joked.

“It’s the tiniest little moment,” Grant explained, refraining from going into details to avoid spoiling the film for his “Dungeons and Dragons” co-star Chris Pine. “I don’t really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours…”

The actor appears exclusively in one scene where he opens the door for a guest at the apartment of Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), revealing the famous detective is living with his male partner.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”. — Netflix

Speaking previously about his character’s sexuality, Craig said he wanted it to be simple.

“The less of a song and dance we make about that, the better, really, for me, because it just made sense,” he explained.

“Glass Onion: is now streaming on Netflix.