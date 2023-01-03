Meghan Markle is not writing the tell-all memoir after all.

ET has reported that speculations of Markle writing a memoir are not true.

Earlier, an agent told The Mail that Meghan’s memoir will be as captivating as her husband’s and that Meghan would “leave no stone unturned” documenting her time as a royal.

“I would find it surprising if Meghan didn’t publish her own story, to be honest. Spare is clearly Prince Harry’s chance to tell his, but hers is equally compelling. I mean, how many actresses end up marrying a prince?”, the agent was quoted as saying.

​The Duchess of Sussex is following in the footsteps of her husband, who is soon going to publish his own book called Spare.

Harry’s book is anticipated to be about the rivalries between the fleeing royal and his brother William.