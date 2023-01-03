Miley Cyrus has new music on the way.

During her New Year’s Eve special over the weekend, the pop star revealed that she will soon be dropping her new single “Flowers”, but fans are very interested in the choice of release date.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/hrt4WmLpnk — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

The song will be out on Friday, Jan. 13, which also happens to be Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

One fan joked, “karma is a b***h.”

miley releasing her new music on the same day as liam hemsworth’s birthday, january 13. karma is a bitch pic.twitter.com/kP0cHnKZkY — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 💐 (@plasticzcyrus) December 31, 2022

Others also gleefully celebrated the potential drama.

miley cyrus releasing a new single about how she can hold her own hand, love herself like no one can and buy her own flowers, on her ex husband’s birthday is… iconic bitch shit https://t.co/fweFkyYynt — andrea celine 🕸 (@andreaceline11) January 1, 2023

Miley dropping her new single on Liam Hemsworth's birthday is so iconic. ☠️ https://t.co/X5OnQkQ7hu — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 1, 2023

My theory about flowers mv is that Miley is a stalker who is after her target (her ex) then kills him and buries him in her backyard, leaves him some flowers and walks away victoriously like teaser #1

pic.twitter.com/TopGS9undJ — wtfdoiknowley 💐 (@wtfdoiknowley) January 3, 2023

During her New Year’s Eve special, Cyrus also went viral for her performance of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” with Dolly Parton.