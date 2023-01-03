Miley Cyrus has new music on the way.

During her New Year’s Eve special over the weekend, the pop star revealed that she will soon be dropping her new single “Flowers”, but fans are very interested in the choice of release date.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Says Her New Year’s Resolution Is To ‘Listen To Others’

The song will be out on Friday, Jan. 13, which also happens to be Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth’s 33rd birthday.

One fan joked, “karma is a b***h.”

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Flowers’, Rocks Out With Dolly Parton During NYE Special

Others also gleefully celebrated the potential drama.

During her New Year’s Eve special, Cyrus also went viral for her performance of “Wrecking Ball” and “I Will Always Love You” with Dolly Parton.