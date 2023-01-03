Simu Liu is super excited to be a part of the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Canadian actor insisted that director Greta Gerwig paid special attention to making sure there was a diverse cast in the film.

The eagerly anticipated flick is said to focus on the theme that everyone is beautiful in their own way.

VF wrote that the movie, which is being kept under wraps, will reportedly have three different versions of Ken, with Liu and Ncuti Gatwa also playing the character alongside Ryan Gosling.

The role of Barbie, on the other hand, will see Issa Rae and transgender actress Hari Nef appear alongside Margot Robbie.

Liu shared, “I remember very clearly about some of our big intricate dance sequences. Greta was very, very conscientious about who she cast. We were able to cast people of different shapes, sizes, differently abled, to all participate in this dance—all under this message of: You don’t have to be blonde, white, or X, Y, Z in order to embody what it means to be a Barbie or a Ken.”

“It’s really about finding your inner beauty and owning that part of yourself and being the best possible version of you.”

Liu, who stars in the film alongside actors including America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp and Michael Cera, continued, “I will say, going on set I was never isolated. I felt like I was going to work every day with a cast that really celebrated each other and celebrated each other’s differences, no matter where we came from.

“I think when you watch the movie, you’ll see that reflected on the screen.”

Liu, who appeared in the recently-released trailer for the movie, pointed out how dancing came naturally to him after previously being a member of University of Western Ontario’s hip-hop dance team, Hip-Hop Western.

The star recalled, “One of my first conversations with Greta, I told her, ‘Well, I don’t want to brag, but I was on my university’s hip-hop dance team.’ And she literally screamed. So I feel like that ended up playing a very critical role in me getting this project.”

“But it was fun to get to reignite that part of me, ’cause I feel like after I started work as an accountant and then subsequently as an actor, I kind of forgot that I love dancing. This movie was definitely an opportunity to reconnect to that part of myself, so I was very happy.”

“Barbie” is expected to hit theatres on July 21, 2023.