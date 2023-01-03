Cassidy McGill, best known for appearing on reality dating show “Love Island Australia” in 2018, is issuing an apology after sharing a controversial photo on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, the 27-year-old reality star and social media influencer posted a photo in which she was posing with two lines of white powder on a plate.

“Ooops, see you tomorrow,” she captioned the photo, which she deleted shortly after posting.

Moment Love Island Australia star Cassidy McGill holds a plate with white powder in leaked photo pic.twitter.com/GBqzKfsy0W — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) December 28, 2022

With some pondering whether McGill’s recently announced deals with Bondi Sands and Amazon Prime would be affected by the scandal, McGill issued another post on Tuesday in which she apologized.

“This past week I’ve been taking time to reflect on my actions,” McGill wrote in her mea culpa, which she shared via Instagram Stories.

“I made a mistake, which I do not take lightly. This behaviour is out of character and I am truly sorry to have let you all down. I am sorry to my friends, family and my team and the brands I represent.

“I hope over time I can earn your trust and respect back. Thank you to those who have reached out. Love, Cass.”