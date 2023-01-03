Skip Bayless is getting backlash from sports stars.

On Monday, after Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during an NFL game, the 71-year-old sports commentator fired off a tweet that had some calling for his firing.

READ MORE: Damar Hamlin’s Family ‘In Good Spirits’ But Taking Things ‘Minute By Minute’ As NFL Player Remains In Hospital

In his tweet, Bayless wondered about the postponement of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, writing, “this late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Among those who took the “Undisputed” host to task was Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and free agent Des Bryant, who called on people to “cancel” Bayless.

Are you seriously talking about when the football game should be postponed? Damar Hamlin’s health is ALL that matters at the moment! Nothing else!!! https://t.co/LNlbJLx1pY — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) January 3, 2023

On Instagram, wide receiver Terrell Owens wrote, “I hope you LOSE YOUR JOB!!”

READ MORE: Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Collects Over $4 Million Amid Medical Emergency

The backlash wasn’t limited to NFL players, though. NBA star Isaiah Thomas wrote, “I hope they fire you bro.”

I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 3, 2023

ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins wrote, “You’re a sick individual. Real Talk.”

You’re a sick individual. Real Talk. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 3, 2023

Later on Monday night, Bayless took to Twitter to clarify his thoughts and apologize, writing, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters.”

Nothing is more important than that young man's health. That was the point of my last tweet. I'm sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 3, 2023

Hamlin is currently still in critical condition in hospital following the incident.