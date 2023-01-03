Tom Brady’s son is now a big man.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star’s son Jack Brady is walking in his father’s footsteps. In an interview, Brady disclosed that his young son has grown up and is rummaging through his closet to find clothes to wear.

Brady appeared on an episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” and said:

“He went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, oh, s—t, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.”

Here’s a picture of Jack shared by his dad Brady on Instagram. He captioned it: “❤️ My Inspiration ❤️.”

Brady shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.