Jessica Simpson is sharing a rare find from the back of her closet.

The singer rediscovered her old 8th grade cheerleader jacket and decided to try it on again.

She captioned her Instagram post, “Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket 📣📣📣”.

Simpson was all smiles in her green letterman jacket with yellow accents. A big R as well as her name “Jessica” are proudly stitched into the front of the garment.

Famous friends dropped appreciative comments with Sharon Stone writing, “U go girl 😍” and Paris Hilton posting one emoji “😍”.

The singer has been active on social media this holiday season, including sharing sweet family photos from their time together.

She shares daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 9, with her husband Eric Johnson.