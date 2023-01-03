Click to share this via email

A still from "Avatar: The Way Of Water".

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is quickly solidifying its reputation as an all-time blockbuster.

The third weekend was wonderful with $1.443 billion globally through Monday and the film will soon cross the $1 billion mark internationally.

James Cameron’s film, which has been in theaters for 20 days globally, has surpassed “Avengers: Age of Ultron” to become the 13th-highest global film of all time.

Return to Pandora with us. #AvatarTheWayOfWater only in theaters December 16th. pic.twitter.com/1eS8y6b8DD — James Cameron (@JimCameron) December 6, 2022

“Avatar: The Way Of Water” is the second film in the Avatar series and the sequel to the 2009 film “Avatar.”

It is also the first Avatar sequel to be distributed by Disney following their 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Studios.

