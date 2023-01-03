Supermodel Naomi Campbell is welcoming the arrival of 2023 while also offering a rare glimpse of her daughter.

“Happy New Year! Darlings May God keep you and your family happy and healthy throughout the year,” Campbell, 52, wrote in the caption to some photos and video of her New Year’s Eve celebrations that she shared on Instagram, some of which featured her 19-month-old daughter.

“May God’s presence never leaves your heart. To each new chapter of your life, may the Lord grant you His grace and strength in 2023 Happy New Year! !!” Campbell continued, thanking her hosts, PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani and model Nada Adelle, for their “embrace of my little bean and I . BEST HOSTS Amazing heartfelt night .. Love Naomi ❤️🙏🏾 #newyear #newyear2023

Campbell has been fiercely protective of her daughter’s privacy ever since announcing her arrival in May 2021.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote in an Instagram post that she’s since deleted. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”