The wait is over. “New Year, Same Pogues.”

We have a date for “Outer Banks” Season 3. Netflix has announced the release date (February 23rd) for its well-known YA drama series for the third season as well as new stills and key art for the forthcoming episode.

The Pogues, a gang of teenagers who are coming of age in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, are the subject of the series. After the Pogues have found (and lost) a golden treasure and abandoned their community, Season 3 opens with them washing ashore on a desolate island that, for a fleeting moment, seems like a perfect home.

stars Julia Antonelli and Caroline Arapoglou, among others.