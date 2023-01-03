Click to share this via email

The wait is over. “New Year, Same Pogues.”

We have a date for “Outer Banks” Season 3. Netflix has announced the release date (February 23rd) for its well-known YA drama series for the third season as well as new stills and key art for the forthcoming episode.

The Pogues, a gang of teenagers who are coming of age in North Carolina’s Outer Banks, are the subject of the series. After the Pogues have found (and lost) a golden treasure and abandoned their community, Season 3 opens with them washing ashore on a desolate island that, for a fleeting moment, seems like a perfect home.

(L to R) Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in “Outer Banks”. — JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

(L to R) Rudy Pankow as JJ, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope in “Outer Banks”. — JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

Rudy Pankow as JJ in “Outer Banks”. — JACKSON LEE DAVIS/NETFLIX

“Outer Banks” stars Julia Antonelli and Caroline Arapoglou, among others.