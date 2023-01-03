Jason Aldean is in the hot seat after photos from his New Year’s Eve celebration are making the rounds.

The country singer attended a party at Mar-a-Lago to send off 2022 with his wife Brittany Aldean, but it was another guest who stole the spotlight.

Brittany shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram with the caption, “A fairy-tale ending to 2022🤍”.

READ MORE: Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Throws Balenciaga Clothing Out On ‘Trash Day’ Following Campaign Scandal

Among the photos of the married couple enjoying themselves was a shot of Donald Trump leaning down to give the influencer a kiss on her forehead as Jason watched.

Some fans accused the former politician of ogling Brittany from his position.

“He is really looking down her cleavage! Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey I won’t buy his music!!” wrote one fan.

He is really looking down her cleavage! Lost all respect for Jason Aldean when he left his wife for Brittany. This just reaffirms whey I won't buy his music!! — Rubie B. (@Rubieb1) January 2, 2023

Others seemed to be amused by Jason’s reaction and pointed to his past relationships as evidence for his character.

One Twitter user pointed out, “never forget jason aldean’s current wife was his side piece while he was married to his last wife…..” while another added, “Lol. Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is.”

READ MORE: Maren Morris Booed By Jason Aldean Fans As He Mentions Her Name During Gig

Lol. Aldean's expression is hilarious. It's a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck. https://t.co/oRhKYKzZ5y — LeAnn (@Leannst86) January 2, 2023

Jason was previously married to actress Jessica Ussery, but divorced in 2013 after photos emerged of the singer kissing Brittany.

Numerous fans felt betrayed by the country singer’s appearance at Trump’s resort and announced they would no longer support him.

This is just one reason I won’t listen to @Jason_Aldean’s music. Support a traitor and I won’t support you. https://t.co/JpXAVyI42t — Tony Duncan (@tonydlaw) January 2, 2023

The couple’s attendance at the party wasn’t the first time Jason had publicly shown his support for Trump.

A few days before the party, he shared a photo of a golfing session with him and the businessman.