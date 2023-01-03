Jeremy Renner’s condition has apparently improved — enough so that Renner himself shared a photo of his bruised and battered self from his hospital bed.

“Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” Renner wrote in the caption.

“I’m too messed up now to type,” he added. “But I send love to you all.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Reno, Nevada is sharing insight into the accident that left Renner in critical condition on Monday.

As Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal, the “Avengers” star was in the midst of helping a motorist stranded in the show when the accident occurred.

“He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Schieve said. “He is always helping others.”

According to Schieve, Renner has long had a reputation as a good Samaritan since buying his beloved ranch in Lake Tahoe several years ago.

“He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey Mayor, what do you need?’” said Shieve, noting that Renner rarely sought the spotlight for his good deed.

“There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys, but most of it you would never know he is doing,” Schieve added.

Schieve was among those thanked by Renner’s family in a statement issued on Monday night.

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families,” the statement said. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”