Cheryl Burke is seemingly offering comment on her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence jumping into a new romance mere months after they finalized their divorce.

On Jan. 3, TMZ reported that TLC singer (real name: Rozonda Thomas) was in an “exclusive relationship” with the former “Boy Meets World” star — just four months after his divorce from Burke was finalized.

The pair were first spotted together back in August but claimed to be just friends at the time; according to TMZ, they spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together.

Burke apparently caught wind of the report, seemingly responding with a brief post she shared via Instagram Stories.

“That was fast…” she wrote.

Cheryl Burke/Instagram

Burke and Lawrence wed in 2019. Burke filed for divorce on Valentine’s Day 2022, listing their date of separation as Jan. 7.

The divorce was finalized in September.