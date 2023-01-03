Cheryl Burke is seemingly offering comment on her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence jumping into a new romance mere months after they finalized their divorce.
On Jan. 3, TMZ reported that TLC singer (real name: Rozonda Thomas) was in an “exclusive relationship” with the former “Boy Meets World” star — just four months after his divorce from Burke was finalized.
The pair were first spotted together back in August but claimed to be just friends at the time; according to TMZ, they spent both Thanksgiving and Christmas together.
Burke apparently caught wind of the report, seemingly responding with a brief post she shared via Instagram Stories.
“That was fast…” she wrote.
Burke and Lawrence wed in 2019. Burke filed for divorce on Valentine’s Day 2022, listing their date of separation as Jan. 7.
The divorce was finalized in September.