There was once a time when TV’s Judge Judy — a.k.a. Judith Sheindlin — lived next door to Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills.

“He’s scared to death of me,” the host of Prime Video’s “Judy Justice” said in November during an interview with “Access Hollywood”, pointing out that Bieber was her neighbour during his wilder, younger days.

“There was a period of time before he grew up, when he was foolish and doing foolish things. I must have said something about it and then, I understood that he was paying the front door people to let them know when I was there, coming and going, so he wouldn’t have to bump into me,” she added.

TMZ caught up with Sheindlin recently, asking whether she took any responsibility for Bieber’s transformation into a mature, responsible adult.

“No, no, no,” she remarked. “He did that all by himself.”

And while she noted that she hadn’t spoken with Bieber recently, Sheindlin added, “but I’ve seen him since, and I think he looks wonderful.”

She continued, “He seems happy, and I’m happy for him.”

Back in 2014, Sheindlin had a very different opinion of The Biebs.

“Being a celebrity is a gift,” she said at the time. “You could either treat it reverently or you could make a fool out of yourself. And he’s doing a very good job of making a fool out of himself.”

Admitting she found it “sad,” she added, “Nobody’s going to remember that he was a marginal singer. But they’re going to remember a young kid who had a chance to have it all and who is blowing it by acting like a fool.”