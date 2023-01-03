Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kaley Cuoco is enjoying her final few months of pregnancy as she and beau Tom Pelphrey relax in a tropical paradise.

The former “Big Bang Theory” star shared a few pics from their vacation on Instagram Stories, including one in which she bares her belly and warms her baby bump in the sun, her face reflecting her contentment.

READ MORE: Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump, Jokes Tom Pelphrey Is ‘Already In Dad Mode’ As Pair Enjoy Beach Vacation

While Cuoco didn’t add a caption, a time stamp indicates the photo was taken on New Year’s Day.

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Cuoco and Pelphrey announced they were expecting their first child together back in October.