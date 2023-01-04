Damar Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn is speaking out about his nephew’s condition. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals and has been in critical condition ever since.

During the first quarter of Monday’s matchup, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, and both men appeared to be uninjured following the tackle. However, shortly after, Hamlin appeared to stumble and collapse on the field. He was swiftly attended to by medical personnel, who reportedly gave the athlete CPR on the field. He was also placed on a stretcher, given oxygen and taken to the hospital via ambulance. NFL commissioner Robert Goodell announced the postponement of the game. The NFL also released a statement confirming that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

Speaking to CNN Tuesday night, Glenn revealed that Hamlin, who has been sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since Monday, had to be resuscitated twice.

“His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice,” Glenn told CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus outside the hospital. “They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

Glenn also thanked the medical staff, telling Broaddus, “If not for them my nephew probably wouldn’t be here.”

He was in Pittsburgh watching the game with Hamlin’s brother when they witnessed the 24-year-old NFL star collapse.

“It’s just heartbreaking seeing him like that,” he said.

Glenn continued, “I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life. Just to know like my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life.”

While the family is taking things day by day, Glenn said he’s grateful his nephew is alive and able to keep fighting.

“I’m just glad he’s still alive and able to fight and trying to get better and recover,” Glenn said. “They sedated him just to give a better chance for him to just continue to heal better. We are just taking it day by day. It seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way.”

In addition to being sedated, Hamlin has also been on a ventilator to help with his breathing after sustaining damage to his lungs following Monday night’s tackle.

Both Hamlin’s parents, who were at the game when he collapsed, are by the Buffalo Bills DB’s side as he receives treatment.

While Hamlin’s parents are showing up for others, his rep adds that they are still feeling a bit nervous when it comes to his recovery.

“They obviously are nervous,” Hamlin’s spokesperson, Jordon Rooney told ET. “It’s a little scary for them but they’re optimistic because they know Damar.”

Hamlin’s family is feeling the support from the Bengals organization, and are grateful to see all kinds of people rallying behind Hamlin as he recovers.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Rooney said about the support. “I mean, the family has been incredibly thankful because for them, it’s just a really tough moment. So to have so many people unite around this challenging time for them, I think it makes a difference. It just goes to show we can come together — even Bengals and Bills fans can come together. The family is honestly just incredibly thankful. They just keep saying, like, they’re just in disbelief. They’re just like, ‘Wow, this is amazing. I can’t believe how good these people are to us.'”

Hamlin’s family also released an official statement Tuesday, which was shared by Rooney.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time,” the statement read. “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country.”

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

The family’s statement went on to thank the medical professionals who assisted after the incident, saying, “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.”

Hamlin’s family statement ended with a request for more prayers and a note that further updates would be provided as they come in.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the statement read. “Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, The Hamlin Family.”

