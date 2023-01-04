Kelly Osbourne‘s mom, Sharon Osbourne, has revealed that her daughter has secretly welcomed her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson.

Sharon spilled the beans during an appearance on the British chat show, “The Talk”, on Tuesday, revealing the little boy’s name is Sidney, seemingly named after his father.

“So great, so great. She won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her,” Sharon shared of Kelly’s experience as a new mom.

Sharon did not reveal exactly when Kelly gave birth to the little guy, but in November Kelly sparked speculation she’d gone into labour by posting a cryptic message to her Instagram Stories.

At the time she simply wrote, “Okay, here we go,” on a black backdrop and has been virtually silent on social media ever since.

Kelly announced she was pregnant in May when she took to Instagram and posted photos of herself holding a sonogram.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she wrote. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she captioned the post. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜.”

Shortly after Kelly’s post, Sid followed suit with a photo of the ultrasound machine. He captioned the post with only a series of emojis, “💕❤️👨‍👩‍👦❤️💕.”

Kelly and Sid are longtime friends who have been dating for some time now. On Valentine’s Day, she professed her love to the musician on Instagram, writing, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson. 💜.”

Baby Sidney is Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s fifth grandchild. The couple’s son, Jack, has three daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly. In July, he welcomed a fourth child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.

