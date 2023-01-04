Click to share this via email

Jeremy Renner is getting a lot of love.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a post on Instagram with a photo from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from a terrible accident involving a snow plow.

READ MORE: Sheriff Says No Foul Play In ‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner’s Snow Tractor Injury

The comments on the post were filled with well-wishers, including fellow celebrities from the Marvel Universe and beyond.

“Sending love your way…….❤️,” Cobie Smulders wrote, while Chris Evans said, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy ❤️.”

Chris Hemsworth wrote, "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!"

Directors the Russo brothers said, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery ♥️”

“Continued prayers your way brutha. ♥️,” Chris Pratt added, and Paul Bettany also said, “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.”

“Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi said, “My brother I love you ❤️”

READ MORE: Jeremy Renner Shares Selfie From Hospital Bed: ‘Too Messed Up To Type’

Others who sent their love included Jimmy Fallon, Questlove, Isla Fisher, Ashley Benson, Steve Aoki, Kate Beckinsale, Orlando Bloom, Penelope Cruz, Eiza Gonzalez, Ryan Redder, Juliette Lewis, Vera Farmiga, Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Hudson and more.

The 51-year-old actor underwent surgery on Sunday after being airlifted to hospital in Reno. He had been helping a family member with a stuck snow plow when the machine started to move on its own, running over Renner and severely injuring his leg, chest and other parts of his body.