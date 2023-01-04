Khloé Kardashian isn’t one to hold back when it comes to responding to trolls on social media.

Kardashian sparked an online frenzy this week after wearing some “clip-on bangs” for a Sorbet magazine photo shoot.

However, some criticized the reality TV star for going for such a different look for the snaps.

Kardashian captioned her post, sharing multiple photos from the stunning shoot, “Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed.

“I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”

One troll then quipped, according to Us Weekly, “I don’t think it was the bangs that changed your face,” as another wrote, “Literally who is that??”

As a different person commented, “Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?” Kardashian hit back: “I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years.

“So recently the only change is the bangs.”

The Good American co-founder insisted: “I didn’t know I had to do a running list,” adding: “Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part.

“If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything.”

She finished off by jokingly saying, “I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, one social media harshly suggested Kardashian had used a diabetic drug to lose weight.

They wrote, “The fact that she uses dibetic medicine to get this skinny is disturbing [sic],” in a grab shared by the Daily Mail.

Kardashian clapped back, “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 davs a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”