Keke Palmer is embracing “her season of rest” while enjoying the tropical weather on a romantic babymoon with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

The Disney alum uploaded glowing photos of her basking in the sun while cradling her baby bump to Instagram on Tuesday.

Among the photos were also other sights of relaxation, including the star resting beside a peaceful fish pond.

The “Nope” star captioned the photos with a reflection on her new year and her goals of relaxing and enjoying the current moment.

“i have spent many seasons sacrificing and i am quite fine with that … but every season we are meant to embrace something new. this season i am going to learn how to really take it easy, how to go slow(or slower than i have which is speedy for the average ♍️💁🏾‍♀️- 🤣) because … everything that’s going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy.”

The post attracted a lot of attention in the comments from her loved ones and industry peers.

Queen Latifah encouraged the young actress to continue to “cultivate greatness.”

“It’s your rest and relax because you’re truly cultivating greatness. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“The View” alum Sherri Shepherd also left her own words of wisdom.

“Embrace rest because when the Baby is here – the word “rest” goes out the window! welcome to motherhood! Love Auntie Sherri❤️.”

Palmer’s romantic getaway comes one month after she debuted her baby bump during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue.