For James Corden, it comes down to family.

This week, the departing host of “The Late Late Show” appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and opened up about leaving late-night and how the decision was inspired by his son.

“Look it’s not easy in any way to walk away from something that is so… I mean I’ll never work in a better environment than the one I work in now,” Corden admitted. “Nothing about leaving the show was to do with not enjoying it. I love it, but the truth is it became a very easy decision because I always knew it was an adventure and I never ever considered it to be the final destination”

He then shared how a conversation with his son Max prompted him to bring his run on “The Late Late Show” to a close.

“I was filming on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6 a.m. and my son, who was ten at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, ‘I am,'” Corden recalled.

“He said, ‘I thought, well it’s Sunday,’ and I said, ‘I know buddy but this schedule’s just all over the place,'” he continued, “‘We just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show,’ and his face just kind of dropped.”

Corden went on, “I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realized, best case scenario we have six more summers where Max is like, even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.'”

The entertainer explained that in the end, the decision was that simple.

“So, really the choice was to go, ‘Well if I really want to do this other work, that cannot be at the expensive of our children, our family,’ and that is really all it comes down to,” he said.

Corden did add that he “will be a mess on that last show,” telling Clarkson, “I will cry my eyes out but I will know at my core that the best thing for me and the best thing for us as a family is to put down some roots in London, and it feels absolutely right in every single way.”

Along with Max, Corden also shares children Carey and Charlotte with his wife Julia.