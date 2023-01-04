There was once a time when Iggy Pop almost became the frontman for AC/DC.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Iggy Pop reflects on his turned-down opportunity to lead one of music’s most prolific bands following the death of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

Scott was found dead in early 1980 from pulmonary aspiration. His parents insisted AC/DC continue to record music while searching for a new lead, and that new leader was almost Iggy Pop.

“I had some very wonderful encounter with Bon somewhere, and we were both drunk and stoned,” Pop shared on the friendship between the two rockstars. “I see pictures sometimes. I go, ‘I don’t remember, but that’s me with Bon!’ I loved what he did.”

Due to the strong connection between the two artists, the Stooges singer was eventually proposed by AC/DC’s manager to front the band.

“They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn’t re-formed the Stooges, I hadn’t moved to England, and this guy said, ‘Are you interested in joining AC/DC?’ They were looking for a singer,” he remembered.

Pop eventually realized that he didn’t fit the sound of the band after listening to their record.

“I listened to their record. I thought, ‘I can’t fit that bill.’ I wasn’t like, ‘Ugh, I don’t like them.’ It was quite well made. They do careful work. But I’m not what they needed.”

Pop plans to drop his 19th studio LP, “Every Loser,” on Friday, January 6th.