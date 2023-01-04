Zach Braff has no bad blood with his ex Florence Pugh.

On Wednesday, the “Scrubs” star uploaded a birthday tribute to Pugh, who turned 27; the post featured a picture of the starlet sitting in front of the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angelos. Braff captioned the image, “Happy birthday, Legend.”

zachbraff/Instagram — zachbraff/Instagram

The “Don’t Worry Darling” actress responded by sharing the post on her Instagram Story with a heart emoji.

The two actors remain friends following their quiet split last year, which Pugh spoke about in her September 2022 Harper’s Bazaar cover story.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” said Pugh. “We just felt something like this would really benefit us from not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that.”

“I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” the star added.

The two actors began publically dating in 2019 and have since posted several birthday tributes for each other. Last year for her 26th birthday, Braff called Pugh a “beautiful human being” before complimenting her talents as an actress.