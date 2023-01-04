Billie Eilish has learned to love her body.

The singer is Vogue’s first-ever video cover star, with her inviting a group of young climate activists and organizers to join her for a day of conversation about the future of the planet.

During the accompanying interview, Eilish opens up about her relationship with her body, telling the mag: “Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s**t. A lot of it came from my anger towards my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and what I’ve lost because of things that happened to it … I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years.

“I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”

The 21-year-old adds of the meeting and being hopeful for her generation: “I’ve really never gotten to talk to a group of people my age before that I agree with on so many things. It was so thrilling to talk to people that share my beliefs and are so smart, you know? They’re my age and they’re doing so much. It made me really, really, really hopeful.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she also talks about doing her part to make a better future for the planet.

Eilish says, “I don’t want to be parading around like, ‘Look at me! I’m making a difference.’ I just want to be making the difference and shutting the f**k up about it. I shouldn’t be making any products. I shouldn’t be selling anything.

“It’s just more s**t to go into the landfill one day. I know that. But no one’s going to stop wearing clothes. No one’s going to stop making stuff. So I just do it in the best way I possibly can.”