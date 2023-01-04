Canada’s newest power couple is officially here.

Canadian competitive figure skater and three-time Olympic gold medalist Tessa Virtue is now engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly.

READ MORE: London-Area Ice Dancers Moir And Virtue, Violinist Lara St. John Among Order Of Canada Inductees

Virtue announced the news on a soon-to-be-released episode of Shantelle Bisson’s “Without Losing Your Cool” podcast.

The two Canadian athletes were introduced to each other via mutual friends and kept their relationship under the radar for the last three years.

There’s been a few subtle hints about their relationship, such as appearing on Instagram live together in Rielly’s hometown of Vancouver with Arkells frontman Max Kerman in March 2020, but now there’s no denying it now.

READ MORE: Tessa Virtue Sends A Message of Encouragement To Athletes Whose Olympic Dreams Have Been Delayed By The Pandemic

The proposal itself happened a few weeks ago in secret before being made public. Virtue posted an Instagram photo on New Year’s Eve of her and Rielly walking through the streets of New York together. The caption read: “So long 2022… you were a special one.”

Podcast host Bisson left a revealing comment underneath the post. “Happy New Year my brilliant friend! You had quite the year.”

The internet theory remains that Reilly asked the big question while the two were romantically strolling along the streets of New York together.

Virtue retired from competitive skating in 2019 and Reilly has a long-term contract with the Leafs that continues until 2030.