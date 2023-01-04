Blink-182 is ready to re-dominate the world like it’s 1999.

The pop-punk band’s co-frontman Tom DeLonge is reuniting with his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker for a gigantic world tour this year and has also shared some hype surrounding their new album. This is the trio’s first musical output since 2011’s “Neighbourhoods.”

Tom recently shared on Instagram that he believes this is the band’s “best record ever.” The album is slated to be released within the next couple of months.

“This is the best album we’ve ever made,” Tom posted on Instagram during the holiday season. “Buckle up. I’m personally tripping and so proud of what we have created TOGETHER. As one unified force of fun, eternal youth, and most of all, close friends.”

The big praises for their new work tie in with what Travis’ drum tech Daniel Jensen posted last month on Instagram.

“I’ve been in the studio all week working on the new blink-182 album w/ Travis Barker and it’s coming out awesome! I really think blink fans are going to love it.”