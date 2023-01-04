Click to share this via email

Best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are starting the year as they mean to go on.

The pals headed to Aspen over the weekend to see in 2023, before they were snapped leaving a hot Pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The pair left the building together before heading to their own cars separately.

Kendall Jenner is seen leaving her Pilates class. Credit: MEGA

Jenner donned dark leggings and a matching crop top for the workout, which she teamed with a brown leather jacket and sunglasses.

Bieber wore an all-black ensemble for the outing.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are seen leaving their Pilates class. Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber is seen leaving her Pilates class. Credit: MEGA

Earlier this week, Jenner took to Instagram to share some snaps of herself riding a horse in the snow.

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are seen leaving their Pilates class. Credit: MEGA

The supermodel was joined by her sister Kylie and her 4-year-old daughter Stormi, as well as Hailey and Justin Bieber to ring in the new year in Aspen.

The Biebers could be seen posing in the snow as well, with Hailey also sharing numerous photos of herself looking stunning and dancing the night away over New Year’s: