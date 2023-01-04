Shannon Sharpe is not happy with his co-host.

On Tuesday night’s “Undisputed”, the former NFL player got into it with Skip Bayless over the commentator’s controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin.

After the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest during a game this week, Bayless had tweeted, “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Amid backlash over the tweet, Bayless offered the mea culpa, “Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet. I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters.”

But the next day, Sharpe was absent from their show, and when he returned on Tuesday night, he sought to address his reasoning for taking a day off, which led to a confrontation with his co-host.

“There’s been a lot of speculation of why I wasn’t on air yesterday, and I won’t get into speculation, conjecture or innuendo, but I will say this: In watching that game on Monday night, what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different,” Sharpe began.

He went on to add, “Skip tweeted something, and although I disagreed with the tweet, and hopefully Skip will take it down, but I didn’t want yesterday—” before being cut off by Bayless, who said, “Timeout, timeout, I’m not going to take it down, because I stand by what I tweeted.”

“I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me,” Sharpe responded, clearly annoyed. “You could have came back— Skip, Skip, I was just gonna say, Skip: I didn’t want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin was an issue. We should have been talking about him, and not get into your tweet. That’s what I was gonna do. But you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

“I was under the impression that you weren’t going to bring this up, because nobody here had a problem with that tweet,” Bayless told him.

“No — clearly the bosses wanted you to offer an explanation, so clearly, someone had a problem—,” Sharpe answered.

Meanwhile, Hamlin remains in critical condition in hospital following the shocking incident.