Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The wait for the biggest movie of 2023 is finally over.

Marvel fans can celebrate as the official release date for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Disney+ has been released. The streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be on Feb. 1, announced the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ MORE: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals New Black Panther Armour And Villains

The official page of Marvel Studios posted a teaser of the film and captioned it:

“On February 1, the worldwide phenomenon arrives on @DisneyPlus. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1.”

Here’s a poster of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Ironheart” will be released amid the release of numerous notable movies.

Marvel Studios will continue to grow its brand on Disney+ with a number of streaming series like “Secret Invasion”, “Loki Season 2” and “Echo”.