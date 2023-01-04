The wait for the biggest movie of 2023 is finally over.
Marvel fans can celebrate as the official release date for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” on Disney+ has been released. The streaming debut of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be on Feb. 1, announced the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The official page of Marvel Studios posted a teaser of the film and captioned it:
“On February 1, the worldwide phenomenon arrives on @DisneyPlus. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming February 1.”
Here’s a poster of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Ironheart” will be released amid the release of numerous notable movies.
Marvel Studios will continue to grow its brand on Disney+ with a number of streaming series like “Secret Invasion”, “Loki Season 2” and “Echo”.