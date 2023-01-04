James Cameron is teasing a different type of Na’vi in his upcoming “Avatar” films.

The director spoke with French outlet 20 Minutes about the darker direction he wants to take the films in the latter part of the franchise, especially “different cultures from those I have already shown”.

“The fire will be represented by the ‘Ash People.’ I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides,” he explained, via Total Film. “In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In ‘Avatar 3’, we will do the opposite.”

He also reassured fans that they will continue to follow the story of the main characters from the first two films, but he was particularly excited about the upcoming films.

“We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters,” Cameron added. “I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hit theatres on Dec. 20 and has been making waves at the box office, already earning over $1.443 billion globally. While it hasn’t surpassed its predecessor “Avatar” which grossed $2.922 billion, it’s still early in the sequel’s run.

It may be sometime before audiences can see these new Na’vi as “Avatar 3” is slated for release on Dec. 20, 2024.