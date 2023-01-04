Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ faux feud continues.

Jackman took to Instagram on Wednesday to beg the Academy to not give Reynolds an Oscar nom for his “Spirited” track “Good Afternoon”.

Jackman told the camera, “Hey everybody, it’s 2023 and I really really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible.”

He insisted that his family watched “Spirited” and loved it, calling “Good Afternoon” an “absolutely brilliant” song.

But, he added, “However, I’ve just heard the Academy have shortlisted ‘Good Afternoon’ in the Best Song category.

“Now, Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable.”

It was revealed last year that Jackman would be reprising his role of Wolverine in Reynolds’ upcoming “Deadpool 3” flick, and the Aussie actor said this is why the Canadian star cannot get an Oscar nomination.

Jackman insisted, “It would — I mean, I have to spend a year with him shooting ‘Wolverine’ and ‘Deadpool’. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.

“So, just to recap, love ‘Spirited’, love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin,” Jackman concluded. “But please, please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way. Please.”

Reynolds then jokingly responded on Instagram: “I know it’s still early but Good Afternoon to you, Mr. Jackman,” referencing the phrase that was seen as an insult, according to “Spirited”.

He added on Twitter, joking about the possibility of him and co-star Will Ferrell performing the number at the ceremony:

Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars. https://t.co/tjI8NwfdKc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 4, 2023

Reynolds previously told People that it was actually Jackman who “gave me some really good advice” on performing in a movie musical.

He shared, “He said to make sure that you are enjoying it because if you enjoy it, we’ll enjoy it. And I thought that that was actually quite sage. It was very wise.”

The 2023 Oscars nominations are set to be announced on Jan. 24.