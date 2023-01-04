Ricki Lake shared a vulnerable video on Instagram over the weekend of her shaving her head amid her decade-long struggles with hair loss.

The 54-year-old Daytime Emmy winner described her decision to shave her head regarding her androgenic hair loss as a “brave a — leap of faith” in the video caption.

“3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s Eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling in secret w/ my androgenic hair loss.”

In the video, Lake is nervously shaving her head at the beginning with the assistance of friends as they end the video, sharing laughs and commending the star for her bravery.

The “Cry Baby” actress now sports short silver locks and has grown to adore her new hairstyle.

“After three years, I can honestly say I appreciate and love my natural gray and sometimes wild unruly head of hair. May all of you struggling with whatever also come to a place of peace and acceptance. Life is too damn short,” Lake concluded, added hashtags including #selflove, #thisis54 and #free.

Lake’s vulnerability was well-received in the comment section, bringing in a range of praise from fans.

“Wow!!! Thank you for sharing this very private piece of you and for your vulnerability. You’re so right about life – it’s too damn short,” one commenter praised.

Other commenters were touched by her story and shared their own struggles with hair loss.

“Struggling with this now. I can no longer wear my top hair extensions because my loss has gotten worse so I need a wig now and I’m pretty scared,” one wrote, thanking Lake for sharing her struggles.

As of last summer, the TV host has become an ambassador for the Scandinavian hair brand Harlinikken after sharing that she’d successfully regrown her hair back with the help of their products.