TLC member Chili is thanking “God’s perfect timing” while confirming her relationship with “Boy Meets World” actor Matthew Lawrence.

The singer, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, posted a quote explaining her faith to her Instagram feed on New Year’s Eve.

“God has perfect timing. Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.”

Thomas captioned the quote with prayer hand emojis and a celebratory spirit.

“Won’t HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️.”

Dating speculation began last summer, but their relationship is officially confirmed.

Christal Jordan, a rep close to the 51-year-old “Waterfalls” singer, told Page Six recently that they’ve “never seen her this in love.”

“She is glowing. They are really cute together.”

Jordan also explained to TMZ that the duo turned their longtime friendship into a romance just before Thanksgiving, which they spent together. Lawrence met the “No Scrubs” singer’s family over the Christmas holidays.