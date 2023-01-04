SZA is celebrating the success of her second studio album SOS after releasing it last month.

The musician, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, looked pretty cozy with her producer ThankGod4Cody, who is credited on seven songs on the album.

The pair were snapped going for a dip in the ocean during a beach day in Hawaii this week, with SZA donning a pink and white bikini and sarong for their day out.

SZA has been working with ThankGod4Cody for years, but it’s not known if the duo are anything more than friends.

SOS has been sitting at the top of the Billboard 200 charts for three weeks now, so it’s no surprise she wants to celebrate.

She posted after finding out the news this week:

The album cover sees SZA sitting at the edge of a long diving board, suspended over the ocean.

During an interview with HOT 97 following the album’s release, the singer revealed that the shoot was inspired by the late Princess Diana.

“Originally I was supposed to be on top of a shipping barge, but in the references that I pulled for that, I pulled the Diana reference,” she said, explaining the album cover was her own take on the iconic photos of Diana, wearing a blue bathing suit, sitting on the edge of a diving board affixed to a luxury yacht owned by Mohammed El Fayed.

“I just loved how isolated she felt and that’s what I wanted to convey the most,” she added.