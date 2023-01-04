The Buffalo Bills are sharing a new update about Damar Hamlin.

On Wednesday, the team tweeted out details about the 24-year-old NFL player’s condition as he remains in hospital after collapsing during a game on Monday night.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the team said. “He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

During the Bills’ game against the Cincinatti Bengals on Monday, Hamlin took a tackle during one of the plays, but as he stood up, he suddenly collapsed. It was later confirmed he had suffered a cardiac arrest.

First responders administered CPR on the field for ten minutes before eventually being taken by ambulance to hospital.

Hamlin’s publicist shared that he had at one point been awake in hospital, but was sedated and has remained in critical condition since.